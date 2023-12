Kelemen posted an assist in Monday's 5-2 road loss against the Sabres.

Kelemen ended up with a minus-1 rating, a blocked shots and a hit in just 8:22 of ice time across 11 shifts playing on the checking line. The helper was just his second point in 23 NHL games in parts of the past two seasons. His only previous point came on April 1 last season on a goal at home against the Sharks.