Coyotes' Nate Schnarr: Inks entry-level deal
Schnarr agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Arizona on Monday.
Schnarr has already racked up a career-high 40 points with OHL Guelph this season in just 26 games. If the Ontario native continues to light it up in juniors, he could get an extended look at training camp next season.
