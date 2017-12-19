Rinaldo (illness) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's matchup against the Panthers, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Rinaldo skipped the team's last two contests due to an illness but will rejoin the lineup on the third line alongside the likes of Christian Dvorak and Nick Merkley, who is making his NHL debut. The 27-year-old doesn't provide much from an offensive standpoint, but he's more than willing to put his body on the line, collecting 94 hits through 28 contests. He should resume that role during Tuesday's matchup, but remains off the radar in the vast majority of fantasy leagues.