Flames' Zac Rinaldo: Sent to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rinaldo was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Rinaldo has made just two appearances in the Flames' 11 games in March. The 30-year-old has yet to record a point this season.
