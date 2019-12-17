Devils' Gilles Senn: Earns first NHL call-up
New Jersey recalled Senn from AHL Binghamton on Tuesday.
Senn has been passable in the minors this season, posting a 5-5-2 record while registering a 2.95 GAA and .896 save percentage in 13 appearances. The 23-year-old will take over as MacKenzie Blackwood's backup for the foreseeable future.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.