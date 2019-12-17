Play

Devils' Gilles Senn: Earns first NHL call-up

New Jersey recalled Senn from AHL Binghamton on Tuesday.

Senn has been passable in the minors this season, posting a 5-5-2 record while registering a 2.95 GAA and .896 save percentage in 13 appearances. The 23-year-old will take over as MacKenzie Blackwood's backup for the foreseeable future.

