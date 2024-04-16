Clarke was demoted to AHL Utica on Tuesday.

Clarke saw action in just three NHL games this season in which he recorded two shots, six hits and two PIM while averaging 11:23 of ice time. The 22-year-old winger will return to the minors to suit up for the Comets, who are long shots to secure a place in the Calder Cup playoffs. In his previous time with the minor-league club, the Minnesota native notched 24 goals and 23 assists in 64 contests. He'll hope to bring that offensive upside to training camp in the fall to make the Opening Night roster.