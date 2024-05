Malek signed a two-year, entry-level contract with New Jersey on Monday.

Malek posted a 16-4-5 record with a 2.32 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 27 appearances for Ilves of Finland's Liiga during the 2023-24 regular season. The Devils chose the 22-year-old netminder with the No. 100 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Malek will provide New Jersey with some goaltending depth and could get a chance to compete for the backup job behind Jake Allen during training camp.