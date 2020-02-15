Merkley provided an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Merkley's debut with the Devils saw him notch his first NHL point, after he was part of the return for Taylor Hall in a December trade. The 22-year-old, a first-round pick of the Coyotes in 2015, has 18 points in 21 appearances with AHL Binghamton this year. He could be on his way back to the minors when Nico Hischier (knee) returns, which could be as soon as Sunday.