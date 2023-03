Hayes was traded to the Devils from the Hurricanes in exchange for Jack Dugan on Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Hayes will report to AHL Utica, He started the season with AHL Henderson where he had one assist in 14 games and was dealt to Carolina for future considerations Nov. 30. Hayes was sent to AHL Chicago and had a goal and two assists in 14 games before the trade Friday. Hayes played three games with Vegas last season and had 12 hits with one shot on net.