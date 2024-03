Stalock was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Monday.

Stalock served as Lukas Dostal's backup in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Tampa Bay because John Gibson (personal) wasn't available. The 36-year-old Stalock hasn't seen any NHL playing time this season. In 12 AHL appearances this campaign, he has a 1-9-1 record with a 3.72 GAA and an .894 save percentage.