Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Signs deal with Ducks
Lundestrom signed his entry-level contract with the Ducks on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The deal has a European clause in it, which means that Lundestrom can go back to Europe if he is not playing in the NHL. That feels like a given, and it is expected that the Swede will return to the SHL for the year. As such, the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft likely won't have any fantasy impact this season, as the Ducks can afford to let him get some seasoning back in Europe.
