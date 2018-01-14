Shaw was placed on waivers by the Ducks on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of NHL Network reports.

This move was done to make room for J.T. Brown, who was claimed off waivers Sunday morning. Shaw has played almost nightly for the Ducks, logging two goals and eight points through 42 games, but the Ducks are currently outside of the playoff picture at the halfway point, so changes were needed somewhere. If Shaw goes unclaimed, he'll revert to minors.