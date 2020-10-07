Colangelo was drafted 36th overall by the Ducks at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Colangelo is fresh off a season in which he finished third in USHL scoring with 58 points in 44 games. He's massive (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) for an 18-year-old and possesses all the necessary traits to potentially be a dominant power forward at the NHL level. Colangelo has a wicked shot and uses his big body to carve out space in the offensive zone. He doesn't do a ton of damage off the rush due to his average foot speed but Colangelo has the hands and offensive awareness to score from just about anywhere in the opposing zone. His large frame should allow Colangelo to contribute immediately at Northeastern University this coming fall.