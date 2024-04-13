Colangelo scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Aside from the result, it's a debut for Colangelo to remember. He scored at 2:54 of the third period to get his first NHL goal checked off quickly in his career. The winger displayed a strong scoring touch with 43 points over 38 games in his senior year at Western Michigan University in 2023-24. He'll likely play in the Ducks' two remaining games to get a little more of a taste of the NHL before pushing for a full-time job next season.