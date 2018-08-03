Dwight King: Staying in Europe
King agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Graz99ers (EBEL) on Friday, per his agency 37 Hockey.
King spent last season playing in the KHL in what was a somewhat lackluster year, considering he managed a mere 14 points in 49 contests. Without a strong campaign, the former Los Angeles King likely didn't have any NHL suitors which is why he will try his luck in Austria.
