King agreed to terms on a deal with KHL Avtomobilist Jekaterinburgh on Monday, KHL Insider Aivis Kalnins reports.

King was brought in by the Habs at the trade deadline last season in an attempt to add some toughness and grit to their lineup -- with the hope of making a deep playoffs run. That clearly didn't pan out as Montreal was bounced in the opening round by the Rangers and has since moved on from the winger. In 80 total appearances last season, the Saskatchewan native notched nine goals and seven helpers. Considering he has broken the 20-point threshold just twice in his career, King's move to Russia should probably impact only a handful of fantasy owners in the deepest of leagues.