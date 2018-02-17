Flames' Adam Fox: Piling up points for Harvard University
Fox picked up a hat trick and added an assist in Harvard's 5-0 win over St. Lawrence University on Friday.
Fox should be playing on the United States Olympic team. He somehow hadn't scored a goal all season prior to Friday night, but Fox now has seven points in his last two games and is up to 19 points in 22 contests on the year. Remarkably calm and composed with the puck for such a young kid, Fox will turn 20 years of age Saturday. The Flames are going to do everything in their power to try to get Fox to turn pro after Harvard's season comes to an end. If he is comfortable with the idea of playing in Calgary, there is a better than even chance that Fox will play in the NHL in 2018-19.
