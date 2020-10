Zagidulin will start the 2020-21 season on loan with Metallurg Magnitogorsk.

Whether Zagidulin returns to North America next season will likely depend on when the AHL season starts up, as the Russian netminder should compete with Louis Domingue for regular minutes with AHL Stockton. As far as the Flames' roster goes, Zagidulin should be considered a long shot for the 23-man roster at any point as he projects as the fourth option at best.