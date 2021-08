Gawdin secured a one-year, two-way contract from Calgary on Wednesday.

Gawdin made his NHL debut last year and featured in a total of seven games for the club in which he generated one assist, 12 hits and one shot while averaging a mere 6:55 of ice time. Minutes won't be any easier to come by for Gawdin this season and he figures to spend significant time playing in the minors. As such, he should be considered a non-factor in nearly all fantasy platforms.