Ginning penned a two-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on Tuesday.

The Flyers selected Ginning with the 50th overall pick in the 2018 Entry Draft. The 22-year-old defender spent the 2021-22 campaign with Farjestad BK of the SHL, picking up five points and 42 PIM through 51 appearances. It wouldn't be surprising to see Ginning start the 2022-23 season with AHL Lehigh Valley.