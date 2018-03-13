Flyers' Maksim Sushko: Inks entry-level deal

Sushko signed an entry-level contract with the Flyers on Tuesday.

The Flyers selected Sushko in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old winger has been productive in the OHL this season, racking up 30 goals and 55 points in 57 games with the Owen Sound Attack. Sushko will likely receive an invite to Philadelphia's training camp next season, but he'll almost certainly spend the majority of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors.