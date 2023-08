Rizzo's NHL negotiating rights and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick were acquired by Philadelphia from Carolina on Wednesday in exchange for David Kase.

Rizzo had 17 goals and 46 points in 38 NCAA games as a sophomore with the University of Denver last season. Carolina took him with the No. 216 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 22-year-old is a restricted free agent.