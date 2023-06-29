Bonk was selected 22nd overall by the Flyers in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Bonk is a steady, no-nonsense puck mover with solid, yet unspectacular skills. His game doesn't stand out and that's actually good -- there are no high-risk plays or overreaches. Bonk simply does his job and every NHL team needs those guys, especially ones that shoot right. He'll play in the NHL for sure, just like his father Radek did before him, and his development curve will determine if he's a high-minute number five guy or a quietly effective three-four. Bonk is the epitome of a high-floor, low-ceiling defender, which is much more valuable on the ice than in the fantasy arena.