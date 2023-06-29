Karki was selected 96th overall by the Golden Knights in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Karki averaged more than a point-per-game (13 goals, 39 points in 36 games) in the Finnish U20 junior league this past season, exceptional numbers for a defenseman at any level. Karki has plenty of size (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) and skill. He's an asset with the man advantage and can really shoot the puck. The downside here is Karki's play in his own end. His game lacks physicality and he's shown no significant improvement in terms of logging heavy defensive minutes. Essentially, he's a fourth forward, and as is, would be a player that would have to be deployed in an extremely specific role assuming he gets to the NHL at some point.