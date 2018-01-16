Golden Knights' Cody Eakin: Unavailable against Predators
Eakin (undisclosed) will not feature in Tuesday's matchup with Nashville.
Eakin is traveling with the team, so he could still be available in time for Thursday's clash with the Lightning. In the interim, Ryan Carpenter will enter the lineup for just the second time since being claimed off waivers by Vegas on Dec. 13. Prior to getting hurt, the 26-year-old Eakin was struggling to produce, as he had registered a lone point in his last six contests.
