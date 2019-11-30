Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Returning to minors
Sparks was sent down to AHL Chicago on Friday.
Sparks was up with the big club on an emergency basis while Marc-Andre Fleury was away from the team for personal reasons. Sparks' return to AHL Chicago indicates Fleury's return to the Golden Knights is imminent. Sparks did not appear in a contest during this stint.
