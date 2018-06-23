Golden Knights' Ivan Morozov: Gifted Russian off to Sin City
Morozov was drafted 61st overall by the Golden Knights at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Morozov had an excellent season in the MHL (the top minor league affiliate of the KHL) as a 17-year-old. He posted 23 points in 30 games and played very well for Russia at the World U18 Tournament. His play in his own zone is impressive for such a young kid playing in a league in which defense is often forgotten about. Morozov is a good offensive player as well, although he can try to do too much at times and would be better served to use his teammates a bit more. There are currently no plans for Morozov to come over to North America soon.
