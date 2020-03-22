Golden Knights' Jack Dugan: Signing on hold
The Golden Knights are prioritizing the eventual signing of Dugan, who led the NCAA in points with 10 goals and 42 assists through 34 games, but Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon is waiting for the right opportunity to ink the prospect, Dave Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Dugan, a Hobey Baker finalist, has made tremendous strides playing for Providence College the past two seasons, and in hindsight, Vegas indubitably had the ultimate steal when it nabbed the winger in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. "We'll have discussions with his representatives here at an appropriate point," McCrimmon said. "It hasn't been pressing because there's no hockey being played. But those are conversations we'll have here as we move along."
