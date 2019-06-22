Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev: Stolen by Vegas in Round 3

Dorofeyev was drafted 79th overall by the Golden Knights at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

What a steal. Several publications (this one included) had Dorofeyev rated as a first-round talent, so Vegas did a nice job snatching him up in Round 3. The Russian had an interesting season. He dominated the Russian junior league (17 goals, 31 points in 19 games) and was all but invisible (one goal, one assist) in 23 KHL contests. Dorofeyev is an excellent puck handler - particularly in close to his body, and he reads plays well in the offensive zone. He skates fine, but he rarely uses his feet to make a play, instead relying on his brain and natural offensive instincts. He could be a star if he learns to play with a bit more pace. The Golden Knights should be rewarded handsomely if they exercise the proper patience with Dorofeyev.