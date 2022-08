Pateryn has agreed to join the Pittsburgh Penguins as a professional scout, the team announced Tuesday, ending his playing career.

Pateryn spent last season with the Ducks organization, appearing in 10 NHL games while primarily playing in the minors with AHL San Diego. Over the course of his nine-year professional career, the Michigan-born defenseman registered five goals, 39 assists and 335 shots in 290 games for six franchises, including 103 outings with Minnesota.