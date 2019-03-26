Hurricanes' Adam Fox: Spurns Hurricanes to return to Harvard

Fox has decided not to sign with Carolina and will instead return to Harvard University for his senior season , Jeff Cox of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

And there is the news that all Carolina fans were dreading. Fox, a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey's top player, is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. He has nothing left to prove at the collegiate level after posting 48 points in 32 games this season for the Crimson and his decision to return to school strongly implies that he will be joining a different organization next summer. Fox, who grew up on Long Island, was originally a third-round pick of Calgary in 2016. Expect the Rangers to be heavily involved in his free agent proceedings in the summer of 2020.