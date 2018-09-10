Hurricanes' Michal Cajkovsky: Invited to camp
Cajkovsky signed a professional tryout agreement with the Hurricanes, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Cajkovsky notched 19 points in 43 games with KHL club Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg last season -- adding another two assists in four postseason contests. The Canes aren't especially deep on the blue line, which bodes well for the 26-year-old to earn a spot as the seventh defenseman coming out of camp.
