Hurricanes' Michal Cajkovsky: Invited to camp

Cajkovsky signed a professional tryout agreement with the Hurricanes, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Cajkovsky notched 19 points in 43 games with KHL club Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg last season -- adding another two assists in four postseason contests. The Canes aren't especially deep on the blue line, which bodes well for the 26-year-old to earn a spot as the seventh defenseman coming out of camp.