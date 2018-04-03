Islanders' Josh Bailey: Back at practice

Bailey (upper body) practiced with the Islanders on Monday, Newsday reports.

Bailey has missed the last two games due to the malady but could return Tuesday versus Philadelphia. He has had the best season of his career to date with 18 goals and 51 assists, a season that earned him a five-year $30 million contract extension. Assuming Bailey does return Tuesday, he is likely to be be back on the top line with John Tavares and Anders Lee.