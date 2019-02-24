Islanders' Josh Bailey: Notches helper Saturday
Bailey dished out his 33rd helper of the year in a 4-0 win over the Canucks on Saturday.
He also went plus-2 in the contest. Bailey has eight points over his last eight games, bringing him to 46 points in 61 outings. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, Bailey only gets second-unit time on the power play and doesn't play much of a physical game with 14 hits and 21 blocked shots for the season.
