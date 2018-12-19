Islanders' Josh Bailey: Reaches 20 assists

Bailey set up Anthony Beauvillier's goal in the second period of Tuesday's 3-1 win over Arizona.

20 assists is a nice accomplishment for a player in any season, and Bailey is well set up for a year like he had two years ago, when he recored 43 assists and 56 points. He likely won't reach last year's totals, but he's emerged as a dependable point man for the Isles.

