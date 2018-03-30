Islanders' Josh Bailey: Sitting out with upper-body injury

Bailey will sit out with an upper-body injury Friday with the Islanders playing host to the Maple Leafs.

This is a tough break for fantasy owners in the playoffs, as Bailey has set a new offensive standard across the board with 18 goals, 51 assists and a whopping 30 man-advantage points through 73 games. According to this latest report, the Isles will roll with seven defensemen against the Buds with the burgeoning forward unavailable.

