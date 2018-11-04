Islanders' Josh Bailey: Streak at eight games and 11 points
Bailey delivered two assists in Saturday's 3-0 win over New Jersey.
The helpers stretched his point streak to eight games and 11 points (two goals, nine assists). Bailey also leads the Isles in scoring with 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 13 games. The playmaker is delivering for fantasy owners who took a risk on him this season. Bailey is a must-start.
