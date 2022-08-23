LaDue agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Tuesday.

LaDue has played in just three NHL contests over the last three seasons, including a single outing for the Isles last year in which he logged 12:47 of ice time. The 29-year-old North Dakota native does have 70 games of NHL experience and will likely at least get a look for a potential roster spot during training camp. Still, the fact that LaDue is on a two-way deal likely means he will once again play the bulk of his games in the minors.