Skille will attend Ottawa's training camp on a professional tryout offer.

Skille spent last season overseas playing for Dinamo Minsk of the KHL, notching 11 goals and 25 points in 41 contests. The seventh overall pick from the 2005 draft last saw action in the NHL in 2016-17, totaling just five goals and nine points in 55 appearances with Vancouver. Even if he's able to secure a spot on the Senators' Opening Night roster, Skille likely won't make a significant contribution this season, so he can safely be ignored in all fantasy formats.