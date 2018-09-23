Jack Skille: Released from PTO
Skille was released from his professional tryout offer by the Senators, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Skille's days in the NHL are numbered considering he spent last season with Dinamo Minsk of the KHL. He still has time to find a depth role with another team, but don't expect the 2005 first-round pick to make a fantasy impact.
