McClement was released from Penguins training camp Saturday, TSN reports.

The journeyman had latched on with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions upon signing a PTO in mid-September, but it appears that Greg McKegg and Carter Rowney will round out the bottom-six forward group behind the celebrated pair in Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

