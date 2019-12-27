McCarthy will retire from professional hockey due to health concerns, instead joining AHL San Jose's coaching staff.

McCarthy has served as the Barracuda captain since the 2016-17 season. The 33-year-old racked up 130 goals and 167 helpers in 577 AHL contests. Over the course of his 11-year professional career, the Boston University product saw action in 88 NHL games in which he notched six points and 22 PIM.