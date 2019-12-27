John McCarthy: Announces retirement
McCarthy will retire from professional hockey due to health concerns, instead joining AHL San Jose's coaching staff.
McCarthy has served as the Barracuda captain since the 2016-17 season. The 33-year-old racked up 130 goals and 167 helpers in 577 AHL contests. Over the course of his 11-year professional career, the Boston University product saw action in 88 NHL games in which he notched six points and 22 PIM.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.