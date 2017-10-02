Sharks' John McCarthy: Struggles mightily against expansion club
McCarthy was called up from AHL San Jose on Sunday, but he went minus-3 with two PIM in Sunday's 5-3 road win over the Golden Knights.
He's a career AHLer who has drawn into a mere 88 games (three goals, three assists) at the highest level since latching on with the Sharks in 2009-10. Expect him to be sent down before the regular season begins Wednesday.
