Play

McCarthy was called up from AHL San Jose on Sunday, but he went minus-3 with two PIM in Sunday's 5-3 road win over the Golden Knights.

He's a career AHLer who has drawn into a mere 88 games (three goals, three assists) at the highest level since latching on with the Sharks in 2009-10. Expect him to be sent down before the regular season begins Wednesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories