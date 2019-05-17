The Capitals placed Ikonen on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination Friday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

Ikonen wasn't overly impressive during his first season in North America in 2018-19, notching four goals and 14 points in 54 appearances with AHL Hershey. The 24-year-old Finn will almost certainly head overseas to continue his professional playing career.

