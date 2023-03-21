Edler notched an assist, went plus-4 and blocked two shots in Monday's 8-2 win over the Flames.

Edler has been in the lineup for five straight games, though the Kings haven't had a back-to-back in that span. The 36-year-old has gone plus-6 with five blocked shots, five hits and two points over that span. He's a steady veteran on the back end, but his 11 points through 59 contests won't make him much of a fantasy option. He's added 102 hits, 96 blocks, 52 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating this season.