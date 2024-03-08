Moverare scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Moverare's run the gamut of NHL emotions in the last couple of days. He was waived Wednesday, then promptly signed a two-year extension with the Kings. He stayed with the NHL club after clearing waivers Thursday and capped off the chaotic week with his first career goal and his first point in 11 outings in 2023-24. Moverare has added just nine shots on net, eight hits and 20 blocked shots. The 25-year-old will likely continue to help filling the void created by Mikey Anderson's (upper body) absence.