Kings' Rasmus Kupari: Pick 20 at Entry Draft

Kupari was drafted 20th overall by the Kings at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Kupari is one of the best skaters in the 2018 draft class. He gets separation from his opponents in a split second and dances around those fast enough to catch up. And he does it with the puck essentially Velcroed to his stick. Unfortunately, Kupari's other offensive skills are fine, but they don't leap out in any way. And that may ultimately limit his fantasy value. He projects as a defensive-minded, buzz-saw forechecker if his offensive skills don't start to grow. But if they do, Kupari could someday find himself on the second line.