Goyette was selected 61st overall by the Kraken in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Goyette led all OHL rookies in both goals (33) and points (73) this past season. Part of that was undoubtedly due to the fact he played on a team who managed to post just 23 wins in 68 games, but Goyette is a talented offensive player. He also managed to be just a minus-six despite the fact Sudbury gave up 74 more goals than they scored. He can really wheel with the puck and skates well enough to push back opposing defenders and make plays off the rush. Goyette can make very difficult plays seem extremely easy and has the look of a player who will dominate the OHL in terms of production the next couple years. He could serve to use his teammates a big more at times, but that's not all that uncommon at this age. Goyette's talent is worth betting on at this stage of the draft.