Lagace was waived by the Lightning on Friday, per CapFriendly.
Lagace posted an .828 save percentage in two appearances with the Lightning last season and a .910 mark through 36 games with AHL Syracuse. He should spend most of the year in the minors barring any goaltender injuries in Tampa Bay.
