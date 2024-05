Huuhtanen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Huuhtanen posted 46 points over 52 regular-season games with Jukurit of Finland's Liiga in 2023-24. The entry-level deal begins in 2024-25, which will likely see him play with AHL Syracuse. Huuhtanen was a seventh-round pick in 2021.